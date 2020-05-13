Frances H. Hudson, 92, a longtime resident of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Assisted Living Well in Pasadena. Frances was born on August 12, 1927 to her parents Robert William Hall and Margie Gowins Hall. She married Andrew (Jack) Matthew Hudson, Sr. on October 7, 1948. Frances was a homemaker and she and her husband owned Evergreen Genes Garden Center and Landscaping Company in Glen Burnie. Frances was an energetic member of Pasadena United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Eternal Quilters, Glen Burnie. Her husband Jack died on September 9, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Frances was the loving mother of Jeffrey D Hudson of Linthicum, Craig Hudson of Severna Park, John D. Hudson of Severna Park, Andrew M. Hudson, Jr. of Pasadena, and Jay R. Hudson of Pasadena. She was the loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services are private due to the restrictions of the pandemic and state of emergency. Private Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pasadena United Methodist Church, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena MD 21122



