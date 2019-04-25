Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Hubbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Elizabeth Hubbell "Fran", 81, a five month resident of Annapolis, MD and formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on April 18th. Born on September 26, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Elmer Aaron and Mary Jane Blasdell of Fox Chapel. Fran was a graduate of the Winchester Thurston School and attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. A stockbroker for many years with Robinson Humphrey and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, she retired as a vice president. Fran was an avid wildlife photographer and world traveler. She was a member of the Camera Club of Hilton Head Island, the Coastal Discovery Museum of Hilton Head and the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barsley Hubbell. Fran is survived by her daughters, Susan Hubbell Perry of Columbia, MD and Elizabeth Hubbell Mesora of Davidsonville, MD; her brother William Aaron Blasdell of Canfield, OH and her grandchildren, Matthew Ross Perry and Hannah Elizabeth Perry. Friends are invited to an afternoon tea at 1935 Generals Hwy., Apt. 1429, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Camera Club of Hilton Head Island or the Coastal Discovery Museum of Hilton Head. Condolences may be made online at:

Frances Elizabeth Hubbell "Fran", 81, a five month resident of Annapolis, MD and formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on April 18th. Born on September 26, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Elmer Aaron and Mary Jane Blasdell of Fox Chapel. Fran was a graduate of the Winchester Thurston School and attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. A stockbroker for many years with Robinson Humphrey and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, she retired as a vice president. Fran was an avid wildlife photographer and world traveler. She was a member of the Camera Club of Hilton Head Island, the Coastal Discovery Museum of Hilton Head and the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barsley Hubbell. Fran is survived by her daughters, Susan Hubbell Perry of Columbia, MD and Elizabeth Hubbell Mesora of Davidsonville, MD; her brother William Aaron Blasdell of Canfield, OH and her grandchildren, Matthew Ross Perry and Hannah Elizabeth Perry. Friends are invited to an afternoon tea at 1935 Generals Hwy., Apt. 1429, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Camera Club of Hilton Head Island or the Coastal Discovery Museum of Hilton Head. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close