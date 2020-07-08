Frances J. Dalfonzo, formerly of Glen Burnie and Pasadena, passed quietly on April 2, 2020. At the time of her death, Ms. Dalfonzo, 91, resided at the Ellicott City Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Ellicott City, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 20, 1928, Ms. Dalfonzo was the youngest child of the late Charles and Theresa Dalfonzo and was preceded in death by sisters Florence Brocato, Mary Burke, Margret Kernan, Rose Bruce, Concetta Brainard, Sarah Harrigan, Dora Gatton, Genevieve (Jane) Moore Seibert, Josephine Ferguson, and brothers Joseph, France, John, and Vincent. Ms. Dalfonzo worked in retail for over 30 years, retiring in 1993 and moving to Bennett, Colorado, to become a full-time nanny to her great-great nephew. Her hobbies included puzzle books, bingo, watching T.V., and spending time with family and friends. Ms. Dalfonzo is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, including very special great-niece Sandra Dubois, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and great-great nephew Andrew Nellenback, of Linthicum, Maryland. At Ms. Dalfonzo's request, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



