Frances Jones
1922 - 2020
Frances Jones, beloved wife of the late Allison Farring Jones, devoted mother of Linwood W. Jones of Roanoke Virginia, Madalaina Victoria Elizabeth Harwood of Savannah GA., Daniel E. Jones, Sr. of Pasadena, MD, Sylvia Gwen Fox of New Windsor MD, and the late Allison Jones. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Mrs. Jones was born on August 27, 1922 in Liverpool, England to James and Jane McKenna and died at her daughter's residence on August 7, 2020. She has been a United States Citizen since 1952. She was a Senior Outreach worker for the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging, she was the founder of the Anne Arundelettes Majorette and Drum Corp., Past President of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2916 and the District 11 Past President for Brooklyn Curtis Bay American Legion Post 187 Auxiliary on Cherry Street, She was the Past President of C.A.S.O.S., Past President of the Arundel Improvement Association, Past President of the Anne Arundel County Seniors Republican Club, and a current and life time member of the Westminster VFW Post 467 Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road on Friday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
AUG
14
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
