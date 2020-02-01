Frances Kathleen Connelly was born January 5, 1938 to the late James and Blanche Connelly. Ms. Connelly was a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie. She owned and operated a dog grooming business called It's Magic House of Dogs for 35 years with her long time friend and business partner Mary Richmond. She was a member of the local Moose Lodge. She was also an accomplished musician and played in a band for over 30 years, going by the stage name Franny King. Ms. Connelly was an animal lover who cherished her rescue dogs and treated them as her children. In addition to her parents, Ms. Connelly was preceded in death by her siblings Margaret Miller, Patricia Longan, and her niece Bridget Pate. Left to cherish her memory is her nieces Donna Driver, Frances Miller, and nephews Bill Longan, Chris Miller, and Daniel Miller. She also leaves behind many friends including her longtime business partner Mary Richmond. Ms. Connelly passed away January 28, 2020 at her home. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will be celebrating her life privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter . https://barcs.org/donate/
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020