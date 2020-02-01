The Capital Gazette

Frances L. Harlow (1941 - 2020)
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances L. Harlow.
Obituary
Frances L. Harlow, 78, of Severn passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Frances was born on September 26, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Louis and Anna Baker. She lived in Severn for 34 years and worked in retail until she retired to take care of her husband. Frances also volunteered with Pets on Wheels and Meals on Wheels for over 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert L. Harlow, Sr.; and one sister, Ginny Stinson. She is survived by her children, Robin (Ed) Wojciechowski, Robert (Romy) Harlow, Jr., Sandra Liebno, and Scott (Michele) Harlow; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, February 4th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
