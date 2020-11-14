September 30, 1937 – November 7, 2020. Frances Marie Landry, nee Myers, was born and raised on her family's farm in Severn, MD, and was the daughter of the late Abraham Myers and Alice (Simpson) Myers. She died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease after a long illness. She was a faithful Christian lady and a lifelong member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Glen Burnie, MD. She was involved in many church activities, including baking for the church bake sales, caring for children in the nursery, and serving on the Women's Guild, but especially loved singing in the church choir. She was employed by the National Security Agency (NSA) for over 30 years and retired in 1995. During her career, she was a very dedicated college student and earned a Master's Degree (with Honors) in Business. During retirement, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, and traveling. After being retired for almost nine years, she returned to NSA on a contract basis and worked into her late 70's. She is survived by sisters, Agnes Campbell, Mary Manning (Warren Manning), and Emma Matthews; children, Becky Lloyd (Tom Lloyd), Tim Landry, and Cindy Miller (Guy Miller); grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Danielle, Nicholas, Cameron and Macyn; greatgrandchild, Layla, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Mark Landry, and brothers, Tommy Myers, George "Sonny" Myers, and Henry Myers. Memorial services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to BrightFocus Foundation
for Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871.