1/1
Frances Landry
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 30, 1937 – November 7, 2020. Frances Marie Landry, nee Myers, was born and raised on her family's farm in Severn, MD, and was the daughter of the late Abraham Myers and Alice (Simpson) Myers. She died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease after a long illness. She was a faithful Christian lady and a lifelong member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Glen Burnie, MD. She was involved in many church activities, including baking for the church bake sales, caring for children in the nursery, and serving on the Women's Guild, but especially loved singing in the church choir. She was employed by the National Security Agency (NSA) for over 30 years and retired in 1995. During her career, she was a very dedicated college student and earned a Master's Degree (with Honors) in Business. During retirement, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, and traveling. After being retired for almost nine years, she returned to NSA on a contract basis and worked into her late 70's. She is survived by sisters, Agnes Campbell, Mary Manning (Warren Manning), and Emma Matthews; children, Becky Lloyd (Tom Lloyd), Tim Landry, and Cindy Miller (Guy Miller); grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Danielle, Nicholas, Cameron and Macyn; greatgrandchild, Layla, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Mark Landry, and brothers, Tommy Myers, George "Sonny" Myers, and Henry Myers. Memorial services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to BrightFocus Foundation for Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Fran was a kind smart lady I worked with her for many years. My Prayers to you and your family
Shellie Harpine
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved