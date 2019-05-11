Frances Elizabeth Leukhardt, 98, of Selby passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Frances was born in Washington, DC on February 8, 1921, to the late Joseph and Rose Smith. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Edgewater. She enjoyed spending time family and tending to her garden. Frances' related her longevity to eating chocolate every day. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, George Robert Leukhardt; her son, George, Jr. and her siblings, Patrick, Joseph, Tony, Genevive (Jean), Dolores (Boodie), Margaret and Joan. Frances is survived by her sister Rose and brother Richard, her daughter, Diane (James) Pfefferkorn of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Jakob and Erin Pfefferkorn, Dawn (Matt) Slusher, Selena (Andrew) Phillips and Lauren (Jonathan) Hardesty as well as six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Frances life on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, May 14 at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019