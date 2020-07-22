1/1
Frances T. Deichgraber
1927 - 2020
On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Frances Theresa Deichgraber, 92, passed away at Oak Lodge Senior Home in Pasadena. She was born on September 17, 1927 in South Baltimore to the late Thomas E. and Isabelle V. (Lutsche) Kraft. Frances was a 1946 graduate of Glen Burnie High School, then went on to work for the telephone company for several years. She was involved with Harundale Baseball, Girl Scouts of America, and the DE Sailors Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Frances is survived by her two children, Bruce Deichgraber and Barbara F. Shelley; grandchildren, Kelly Russell, Sarah and Sean Shelley, Michelle Buchanan, Dane Ferris, Carrie and Bryan Shelley; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest B. Deichgraber; one son, Bernard F. Deichgraber; four sisters, Anna Slouck, Isabelle Mustin, S. Ellen Snively, and Mildred Godleski; she was also preceded in death by four brothers. Public viewings will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24 at 10am. *Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time, and requiring masks for all visitors. We ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home*. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are recommended to the Tate Cancer Center, 300 Hospital Drive, Suite 231, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
