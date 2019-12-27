Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances (Tess) Woods. View Sign Service Information St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD 21401 Celebration of Life Memorial Mass 9:00 AM St. John Neumann Church N. Bestgate Rd. Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Claudia "Tess" Woods (nee Cordwell) died of natural causes at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 21, 2019, among friends and family at her home in Annapolis, MD. A lover and celebrator of life, Frances was inspirational in how she found the treasure in the mundane, giving an enthusiastic "wow-di-dow" or "look at that!" to anything from the striations in a collected rock to a loved one's artwork to a thrifty find. She was a multitalented maker, knitting sweaters for her son's high school soccer team, hand sewing beautiful stockings or quilts for every member of her large family, cultivating riotous organic gardens, and was even delivering seedling tomatoes and homemade fruitcakes to her friends up until shortly before her death. She discovered a gift for painting later in life, and her expressive watercolor landscapes and still lifes adorn the homes of her family and friends. A sparkling raconteur with a clever wit and generous laugh, she was the life of every gathering. Not only was she talented, she was a born nurturer devoted to service, regularly nursing sick friends and family, pet sitting, hosting international students at her family's home, volunteering at her parish community kitchen, lending an expert hand to new parents, and generally striving to embody the prayer of St Francis. Much loved and deeply missed, Frances is survived by her brother Ed, 8 children, 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Church, N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, at 9:00 AM on Monday, December 30. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on December 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food bank.

Frances Claudia "Tess" Woods (nee Cordwell) died of natural causes at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 21, 2019, among friends and family at her home in Annapolis, MD. A lover and celebrator of life, Frances was inspirational in how she found the treasure in the mundane, giving an enthusiastic "wow-di-dow" or "look at that!" to anything from the striations in a collected rock to a loved one's artwork to a thrifty find. She was a multitalented maker, knitting sweaters for her son's high school soccer team, hand sewing beautiful stockings or quilts for every member of her large family, cultivating riotous organic gardens, and was even delivering seedling tomatoes and homemade fruitcakes to her friends up until shortly before her death. She discovered a gift for painting later in life, and her expressive watercolor landscapes and still lifes adorn the homes of her family and friends. A sparkling raconteur with a clever wit and generous laugh, she was the life of every gathering. Not only was she talented, she was a born nurturer devoted to service, regularly nursing sick friends and family, pet sitting, hosting international students at her family's home, volunteering at her parish community kitchen, lending an expert hand to new parents, and generally striving to embody the prayer of St Francis. Much loved and deeply missed, Frances is survived by her brother Ed, 8 children, 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Church, N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, at 9:00 AM on Monday, December 30. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on December 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food bank. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close