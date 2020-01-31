Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francesca Douglas. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Anne's Church of Annapolis Send Flowers Obituary

Francesca Marie Rea Douglas, 60, of Annapolis passed away on January 20, 2020. Francesca "Fran" was born on February 2nd, 1959 in Spokane, Washington, to Mary Louise and Donald Aloysius Rea. A life-long resident of Annapolis, she grew up with her 4 siblings on the South River, and later in Davidsonville, Maryland. Fran attended St. Mary's School of Annapolis K-12, and later attended the Notre Dame University of Maryland where she graduated with a degree in Psychology. Fran is survived by her son, Miller Douglas, her siblings: Antonia Rea, Christina Rea, Donald Rea and John Rea, and numerous nieces and nephews. Until her passing Fran was the Assistant Director of Annual Giving at the Johns Hopkins University. Prior to JHU she had a long and successful career in publishing and advertising. A resident of Murray Hill for her adult life, Fran was an avid gardener and tennis player. One of her greatest gardening accomplishments were the beautiful magnolia trees in her yard. She also started some of the first USTA leagues in Anne Arundel County, often telling people "I brought tennis to Annapolis." Fran was a wonderful mother, incredibly humble and kind, insightful, whip smart, and extremely loyal to her friends and family, dropping whatever she was doing to assist those in need. Despite her career and accomplishments, Fran's greatest pride and joy was her son. In the last years of her life, she took great joy in frequently visiting him in New York City. She was a treasured confidant and was always ready with heartfelt advice. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Anne's Church of Annapolis February 29th, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

