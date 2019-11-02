Francis Carroll Linton, Sr. "Butch" passed away on October 28, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 40 years to Nancy J. Linton (Thacker); loving father of Francis C. Linton, Jr. (Carrie), Lisa Linton Jassund (Spencer) and Timothy W. Linton (Jenn); devoted grandfather of Aarika, Zackery, Malana, Katie, Alex, Evie, Nicole and Michael; great-grandfather of Layla, Tesla, Julia and Ophelia. Butch is predeceased by his siblings Naomi, George and James, Jr. He will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday November 4, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Francis C. Linton, Sr. to Barcs 301 Stockholm Street Baltimore, Maryland 21230 or Children's Burn Foundation at childburn.org. Online condolences may be sent to
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019