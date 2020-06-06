03/10/1933 - 06/02/2020 Beloved husband of Linda Settle, father of Alexis Elward, Andrea Elward, stepfather of Susan Arnoult, Becky Kaufman, who loved sailing, navigating by the stars , animals and debate, grandfather to 11 children, great grandfather to one. He was an alumnae of Georgetown Preparatory School and obtained a JD from American University. Kindness and curiosity were his guides in life. Remembrances may be made in his honor to the Endowment Fund of the Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgewater, Maryland. Services to be announced at a later date Alexis Elward



