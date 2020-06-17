Francis James Welsh Jr.
1950 - 2020
Francis James Welsh, Jr., of Arnold, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1950 to the late Francis and Genevieve Welsh and was raised in South Baltimore. He attended Southern High School, then later attended the Community College of Baltimore. Francis served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he became a Baltimore City police officer, and later a sheriff. He then worked as acquisition specialist for the State of Maryland. Francis loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed music, weight training, and watching the Baltimore Ravens. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Lowe, of Arnold; his daughter Lindsay Welsh of Pasadena; his step-daughter Casey Lowe Harlowe of Alexandria, VA; his stepson, Chris Lowe of Arnold; and his brothers, Thomas Welsh of Pasadena, Charles "Bunky" Welsh of Pasadena, and William Welsh of Catonsville. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. The memorial service will be private. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
