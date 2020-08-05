Francis Joseph Keenan died at Bradley Creek Health Care Center in Wilmington, NC on July 28, 2020, of complications from Benson's Syndrome. He was born on September 18, 1955 in Darby, PA, to John and Helen Keenan as the youngest of nine children. Fran graduated from the University of Wyoming with a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry and married his college sweetheart, Peggy. Their marriage of more than thirty-eight years was blessed with three sons. Fran lived in Anne Arundel County for 30 years and worked for a chemical manufacturing company in Baltimore for over 20 years. He then worked in a business intermediary firm until he could no longer continue due to his illness. His hobbies included camping, skiing, woodworking, beer-making, grilling, and cycling. Fran is survived by his wife, three sons, one daughter-in law and his baby grand-daughter and namesake. He has four surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC on August 6th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org
, or to the Brain & Vision Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.