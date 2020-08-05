1/1
Francis Keenan
1955 - 2020
Francis Joseph Keenan died at Bradley Creek Health Care Center in Wilmington, NC on July 28, 2020, of complications from Benson's Syndrome. He was born on September 18, 1955 in Darby, PA, to John and Helen Keenan as the youngest of nine children. Fran graduated from the University of Wyoming with a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry and married his college sweetheart, Peggy. Their marriage of more than thirty-eight years was blessed with three sons. Fran lived in Anne Arundel County for 30 years and worked for a chemical manufacturing company in Baltimore for over 20 years. He then worked in a business intermediary firm until he could no longer continue due to his illness. His hobbies included camping, skiing, woodworking, beer-making, grilling, and cycling. Fran is survived by his wife, three sons, one daughter-in law and his baby grand-daughter and namesake. He has four surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC on August 6th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org, or to the Brain & Vision Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mark’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
August 4, 2020
Fran was a longtime member of the Severna Park Peloton bicycle club. He organized and led the Sunday rides taking us to new places every week. He and his wife Peggy attended many club events and even rode over 100 miles to Ocean City and back with us. Always cheerful and fun to ride with, I know our members will miss him greatly.
Clint Provenza
Friend
August 3, 2020
Dear Aunt Peggy and cousins Joe, Jeff, Craig, Cynthia and Franny. I am so sorry to hear about my Uncle Fran’s passing. I will always remember him as caring and thoughtful uncle who always took the time to talk to me and offer me guidance and advice. I was lucky enough to get to go camping with your family many years ago and also vacation down in Sunset Beach. I remember those times fondly and how much fun he was to be around. He clearly knew how to enjoy life and his time with family and friends. I always looked up to him. It’s not fair how he lived out his final years, but I hope you can all find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace.
Thoughts & Prayers to all of you. Love Megan, Dante, Nicholas, Emily and Allie LoScalzo
Megan Loscalzo
Family
August 3, 2020
Our prayers for Peggy and her family as they say good-bye to Fran. I met Fran through St Mark with the choir and knew he was not going to be with us for long. May you remember all his wonderful qualities and good memories he created with you. Loving thoughts, Dianne Cadden
Dianne Cadden
Friend
August 2, 2020
Peggy, Craig, Joe, Jeff, Cynthia & Franny we are thinking of you all during this difficult time. Our sympathy ,thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Fran was such a wonderful person.
We were extremely blessed to know him and have him as part of our family.
We hope you can find some
Peace and Comfort in the love he shared with everyone.
God Bless,
Tom, Karen, Shana & Rebecca McCusker.
Karen Mccusker
Family
August 2, 2020
Thinking of you Peggy and your family at this time.
Greg LaVoi
Friend
August 2, 2020
Peggy, Craig, Cynthia, Baby Franny, Jeff & Joe, we send you our sympathy, prayers & love. Fran was so wonderful, talented & exceptional. I will cherish memories growing up visiting my Philly Keenan Family, & their visits to us in Manhattan.
Feel blessed being able to reconnect at several weddings, especially Craig & Cynthia’s. Had the greatest time.
You will all continue to be in our daily thoughts, prayers & hearts.
God Bless You. Peggy & Tommy
Peggy & Tommy Kelly
Family
August 2, 2020
My deepest condolances to Peggy and the boys and the entire Keenan Family. Fran was a very kind soul and a wonderful Husband and Dad. I hope you can find some peace and comfort in the love he had for you all. You are in my prayers.
Virgnia Jenkins
Friend
August 1, 2020
I admired Fran very much even though we knew each other for only a short time. I enjoyed bicycling with him on Fridays as well as singing in the choir. My deepest sympathies to all his family and especially to Peggy.
J.Richard RichardTamisiea
Friend
