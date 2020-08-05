Dear Aunt Peggy and cousins Joe, Jeff, Craig, Cynthia and Franny. I am so sorry to hear about my Uncle Fran’s passing. I will always remember him as caring and thoughtful uncle who always took the time to talk to me and offer me guidance and advice. I was lucky enough to get to go camping with your family many years ago and also vacation down in Sunset Beach. I remember those times fondly and how much fun he was to be around. He clearly knew how to enjoy life and his time with family and friends. I always looked up to him. It’s not fair how he lived out his final years, but I hope you can all find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace.

Thoughts & Prayers to all of you. Love Megan, Dante, Nicholas, Emily and Allie LoScalzo

Megan Loscalzo

Family