1/
Francis L. Wehberg Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Leo Wehberg Sr., 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Severna Park, Maryland. Francis was born on August 11, 1932 to Ferdinand Wehberg and Matilda (Weidner) in Baltimore, Maryland the youngest of 7 children. Francis (Fran/Frank) served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his return to Baltimore he married the love of his life, Elizabeth L. D'Antonio. They were together for 65 years. He is survived by his Wife, Elizabeth, his three Children, Francis Jr. (his wife Beth) David Wayne (his wife Carie) and Donna Marie. 7 Grandchildren: Frankie, Katie, Brandi, Tim, Chris, Emily and Ashley. 4 Great Grandchildren: Reagan, Jacob, Luca and Jack. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. There will be a private Memorial Service with Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved