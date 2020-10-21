Francis Leo Wehberg Sr., 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Severna Park, Maryland. Francis was born on August 11, 1932 to Ferdinand Wehberg and Matilda (Weidner) in Baltimore, Maryland the youngest of 7 children. Francis (Fran/Frank) served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his return to Baltimore he married the love of his life, Elizabeth L. D'Antonio. They were together for 65 years. He is survived by his Wife, Elizabeth, his three Children, Francis Jr. (his wife Beth) David Wayne (his wife Carie) and Donna Marie. 7 Grandchildren: Frankie, Katie, Brandi, Tim, Chris, Emily and Ashley. 4 Great Grandchildren: Reagan, Jacob, Luca and Jack. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. There will be a private Memorial Service with Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
