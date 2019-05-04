It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Francis Thomas McArdle on April 29, 2019. Francis was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. A lifelong resident of Annapolis and a career Navy man. As a Chief Yeoman he held many positions. He was on the staff of the Commander in Chief of the Pacific, served on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany and retired from the Electromagnetic Compatibility Analysis Center (ECAC) in 1968 ending a distinguished 20 year career. After many false starts and part time jobs he went on to a career in state government starting with the Dept. of Agriculture and eventually retiring for the second time from the Dept. of State Police in 1998. Not one to shy away from work he began a third career working at the print shop of the Maryland legislature until retiring for the final time in 2015. Francis was a Life member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 24 in Annapolis as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion. Francis was predeceased by his Loving wife of 53 years Evelyn Grace McArdle in 2010. Francis is survived by his three children Scott (Inga), Bruce (Phyllis) and Melissa (Ted) and six grandchildren. A viewing will be held on May 6, 2019 between 5 pm and 7 pm at the Lasting Tributes Chapel on Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day at 9 am at St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Annapolis. Interment will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019