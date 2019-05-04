Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Thomas McArdle. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Francis Thomas McArdle on April 29, 2019. Francis was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. A lifelong resident of Annapolis and a career Navy man. As a Chief Yeoman he held many positions. He was on the staff of the Commander in Chief of the Pacific, served on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany and retired from the Electromagnetic Compatibility Analysis Center (ECAC) in 1968 ending a distinguished 20 year career. After many false starts and part time jobs he went on to a career in state government starting with the Dept. of Agriculture and eventually retiring for the second time from the Dept. of State Police in 1998. Not one to shy away from work he began a third career working at the print shop of the Maryland legislature until retiring for the final time in 2015. Francis was a Life member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 24 in Annapolis as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion. Francis was predeceased by his Loving wife of 53 years Evelyn Grace McArdle in 2010. Francis is survived by his three children Scott (Inga), Bruce (Phyllis) and Melissa (Ted) and six grandchildren. A viewing will be held on May 6, 2019 between 5 pm and 7 pm at the Lasting Tributes Chapel on Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day at 9 am at St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Annapolis. Interment will be private.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Francis Thomas McArdle on April 29, 2019. Francis was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. A lifelong resident of Annapolis and a career Navy man. As a Chief Yeoman he held many positions. He was on the staff of the Commander in Chief of the Pacific, served on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany and retired from the Electromagnetic Compatibility Analysis Center (ECAC) in 1968 ending a distinguished 20 year career. After many false starts and part time jobs he went on to a career in state government starting with the Dept. of Agriculture and eventually retiring for the second time from the Dept. of State Police in 1998. Not one to shy away from work he began a third career working at the print shop of the Maryland legislature until retiring for the final time in 2015. Francis was a Life member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 24 in Annapolis as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion. Francis was predeceased by his Loving wife of 53 years Evelyn Grace McArdle in 2010. Francis is survived by his three children Scott (Inga), Bruce (Phyllis) and Melissa (Ted) and six grandchildren. A viewing will be held on May 6, 2019 between 5 pm and 7 pm at the Lasting Tributes Chapel on Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day at 9 am at St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Annapolis. Interment will be private. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close