Frank Brown Sr., age 90, passed away August 25, 2020. "Whattie," as he was fondly known, is survived by his wife, Viola Brown; and four children, Carolyn Isaacs, Frank Brown Jr., Daryl Brown, and Kenneth Howe. A public viewing will be held September 3, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis. The private funeral begins at 11 a.m. and can be viewed via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2897890676