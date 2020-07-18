1/1
Frank J. Gomba
Frank J. Gomba quietly departed this life at his residence in Hillsborough NC on 7/11/20. A virtual service is scheduled for 8/8/20 at 1:00 pm. To receive a zoom invitation link, please email Katie Fields at kkingston@kingstontraining.com. Condolences can be sent to https://walkersfuneralservice.com/ .Frank was born 12/19/30 in Perth Amboy NJ. He graduated from Montclair State Teachers College with a BS in 1952 and a MS in 1954. He married Vivian Thompson in 1955. In 1957, he joined the faculty of the USNA. The title of Professor Emeritus was conferred upon him in 2000 from the USNA. Frank loved Navy sports &stamp collecting. He was a member St John's church and choir. Frank is survived by his children and grandchildren. Dr Elizabeth G. Motyka (Jolan) of Chapel Hill, NC, Mary Katherine Fields (Will and Zoe) of Hastings on Hudson, NY, and Christopher F. Gomba of Severna Park, MD. He is preceded in death by his wife,Vivian T Gomba and his parents Frank and Anna Gomba In lieu of flowers, please send donations to USNA Foundation at https://www.usna.com/give

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
