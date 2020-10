He was always there. No matter what the venue, from an Irish Pub on St. Patricks Day to an outdoor deck at an Art Shop, he played. It didn't matter the venue he just enjoyed playing and being with us. I'll always remember his smiling and chuckle as I looked over at him in a jam. He would always end the night with , "tHANK YOU FOR THE TUNES". We thank you Frank. Kim Forry





