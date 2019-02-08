Frank Dudley Jones, Jr., 86, of Arnold, Maryland passed away on February 4, 2019. Frank was born August 29, 1932 in Lothian, Maryland to Martha Brady Jones and Frank D. Jones, Sr. He attended the University of Maryland. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1955. Shortly after, he began a long and prodigious career with the B&O Railroad, beginning as a clerk and retiring in the late 1980's as Director of Compensation and Organization at CSX Transportation.Frank loved sports and was a University of Maryland Terrapin Club member for decades. He became an avid golfer, and actively participated in the Eisenhower Men's Senior Group, where he served as president and earned several awards and championship titles at the course. He managed the A's Men's Class C Slow Pitch softball team that won the national championship in 1989. Frank was named MVP of the tournament.He was a longtime member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church and a resident of Arnold since 1961. Frank traveled to all 50 states and instilled a love of travel and history in his children and shepherded them to each and every battlefield in the Mid-Atlantic region.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Ann Williams, brother William D. Jones and his son, Frank David Jones, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Antoinette E. Jones; his sister, Jeannette Kaiser (Carl) of Millersville, Maryland; his children, Antoinette "Cookie" Wineholt (Ron) of Arnold, Darrell K. Jones (Marci) of Crownsville, Donald K. Jones (Beth) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Neil K. Jones of Boston, Massachusetts and Linda C. Scharnhorst (Chris) of Sandy Springs, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Family and friends may gather on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy. An Episcopalian funeral service will be offered on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held immediately following the ceremony in the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Jones Jr..
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019