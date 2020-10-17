Franklin John "Witz" Latini, 62, Oct. 11, 2020 Witz was born in Baltimore in 1968 and grew up in Ferndale, attending Ferndale Elementary School and Andover High School. While in school, he enjoyed playing baseball and football and was a fan of the Orioles and Colts, and later the Ravens. After graduation, he studied engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder campus. Witz was a long-time designer for Tcom LP, a leading manufacturer of aerostats (blimps) used for coastal defensive surveillance. His expertise in the exacting skill of aerostat design made him an extremely valuable employee of Tcom LP. Witz was very interested in music, particularly drums, ever since he was young, playing in the school band. After university, he formed the band "Flight 505" with his friends John, Barry, Buddy and Jim. They played their original songs plus rock and blues covers. He also played music with grade-school friends Mike and Gil plus brother Bob. He had an audio recorder for recording his bands' originals, and he was a skilled and patient music engineer. Witz was into vintage cars and had fairly recently acquired a 1967 Pontiac Firebird which he enjoyed driving and showing at vintage auto events. He liked cooking, especially barbecuing, and could make a lot of other popular dishes including spaghetti, chili, and chocolate mousse. He was an avid reader of the newspaper, science fiction, history, and authors Ernie Pyle and Ogden Nash. Witz was the devoted husband of 11 years to Pamela Kunaniec Latini who he had known since high school, and he was a great brother to Bob Latini. Witz leaves behind many friends who were positively affected by his humor, intelligence and empathy during his lifetime. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, or the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for all of their help over the years. Memorial service arrangements are still to be determined.



