Frank Magruder of Pasadena, MD passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He attended the public schools of Carroll County and is a graduate of Robert Moton High School in Westminster, MD. He served in the United States Air Force before beginning his career in the Maryland Division of Correction. He is survived by wife, Edith, daughters Juliana Colindres of Rio Rancho, NM and Nilah of Frederick, MD, son Sharif of Millersville, MD, and stepdaughters Natosha Muldrow of Pasadena, MD and Marion Jones of Albuquerque, NM, sisters Sandra E. Gibson and Beatrice Brown. Walker's Life Memorial Center will arrange a private service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020