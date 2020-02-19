Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Marbury Clagett. View Sign Service Information Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. 4739 Baltimore Avenue Hyattsville , MD 20781 (301)-927-6100 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. 4739 Baltimore Avenue Hyattsville , MD 20781 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Upper Marlboro , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Marbury Clagett, 95, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland passed on 9 February 2020. The son of the late Royden and Alice Clagett, he outlived his six brothers. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Helen and Kathryn, and by a host of nephews, nieces and their children and grandchildren. Frank Marbury was a Renaissance man – a writer, a poet, a photographer, a historian, a world traveler. Eager to experience and learn, he continued to seek new adventures and meet new people through his nineties. He remained grounded in his love of local community and family, hosting events to keep both connected and strong. Frank Marbury attended Bancroft Elementary School in Washington, D.C and Marlboro High School. He received both his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from University of Maryland, College Park. A devoted Terp, he served as President of the Arts and Science Alumni Chapter and was an active member of the Prince George's County Alumni Club, serving on its Board of Directors for over 40 years. After graduation from college, he worked with the CIA for two years. He was then employed on the staff of the American Road Builders magazine. In 1969, he joined the Staff of the National Oil Jobbers Council and two years later became a staff writer for the American Petroleum Institute. He retired from API in May 1989. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, he served as an officer in the Immaculate Heart Council No. 2589 for 30 years and as its Grand Knight six times. He was a past Faithful Navigator of St. Thomas Manor Assembly, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Port Tobacco, Maryland. At the time of his death he was a member of St. Pius Council in Forestville, MD. Frank Marbury was also a member of the Southern Maryland Society. For several years, he served as President of the Southern Maryland Property Owners Association. Visitation will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home in Hyattsville on February 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Following a Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM, he will be interred in the family plot in Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to Habitat for Humanity or the Audubon Society.

