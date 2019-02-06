Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Surrounded by family, Frank Peter Gavern III, 52 from Annapolis, MD peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 from heart disease. Frank was born in Annapolis, MD on August 31, 1966 to Frank Peter Gavern Jr. and Theresa Sharyn Gavern Steffey, both from Scranton, PA. Frank considered himself a twin to his sister Victoria Gavern Burnett who was born only eleven months later. Frank attended St. Paul's School in Annapolis and Glen Burnie High School. A salesperson through and through, Frank had a very successful career as a REALTOR following in his parents' footsteps. He married his high school sweetheart Tina Collins Gavern of Glen Burnie, MD in 1990 and together they had and raised two sons, Frank Peter Gavern IV and Adam Gregory Gavern. Frank later married Sharlene

Surrounded by family, Frank Peter Gavern III, 52 from Annapolis, MD peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 from heart disease. Frank was born in Annapolis, MD on August 31, 1966 to Frank Peter Gavern Jr. and Theresa Sharyn Gavern Steffey, both from Scranton, PA. Frank considered himself a twin to his sister Victoria Gavern Burnett who was born only eleven months later. Frank attended St. Paul's School in Annapolis and Glen Burnie High School. A salesperson through and through, Frank had a very successful career as a REALTOR following in his parents' footsteps. He married his high school sweetheart Tina Collins Gavern of Glen Burnie, MD in 1990 and together they had and raised two sons, Frank Peter Gavern IV and Adam Gregory Gavern. Frank later married Sharlene Smith Gavern and resided in Bowie, MD where they started a general construction company. Frank was known for his infectious laugh and generous kind heart. He loved his family more than anything and was a proud and active grandfather to Hope Lynn Gavern, Frank Peter Gavern V and Alayna Smith. Frank was a bit of an adrenaline junkie - loved fast cars, boats, motorcycles and four wheelers. Raised on the water, Frank was a true Marylander, loved all things crab, family vacations to Ocean City and took every chance he could to get out on the water fishing or crabbing. Frank is survived by his father Frank Peter Gavern Jr, wife Sharlene Smith Gavern, his sisters Victoria Gavern Burnett and Shannon Fuller Conrad, his sons Frank Peter Gavern IV and Adam Gregory Gavern, daughter Sharmayne Smith and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Frank's honor on Saturday, February 9th from 11am to 2pm at Mike's Restaurant and Crab House located at 3030 Riva Road, Riva, MD 21140. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close