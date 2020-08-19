Frank Perro

Frank Louis Perro "Sonny" passed away on August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Perro; loving father of Lynn Goldsmith, Robert Perro and Joseph Perro; dear grandfather of Rebecca Chaney, Christopher Goldsmith, David Perro and Timothy Goldsmith. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 3-5 &7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Chesapeake Catholic Church 8325 Ventnor Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
.