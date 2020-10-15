On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Franklin (Frank) Earl McDonald, loving husband and father of two passed away at the age of 89. Frank had been a resident at Citizens Care Center in Havre De Grace, MD for the last 15 months. Frank was born on August 10, 1931 in La Plata, MD to Rev. Julian & Hiawatha (Duvall) McDonald. He graduated from high school in Ridgley, WV and went on to attend college for one year. He decided to leave college to enlist in the United States Navy where he served as an airplane mechanic during the Korean War and back in the US until he completed his service. He served a total of 6 years in the Navy, 1950 through 1956. In 1954, he met and married Nancy Lou Siegert. They raised two daughters, Janet Lou McDonald and Patricia Ann McDonald-Ward After marrying and leaving the military, Frank went to work for Gilhouse Motor Parts and then to Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. During his time at Johns Hopkins, he received his Associates degree from AACC. He finished his working career at Naval Ship Research & Development Center in Annapolis, MD. He and his wife returned to his wife's hometown, Galesville, MD to enjoy their retirement years. Frank loved camping, fishing, antiquing and working with computers. But most of all, he loved cutting his grass. He was a long-time member of the Galesville United Methodist Church as well as a 32nd degree Mason at the Annapolis Lodge #89. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, Julian, Ramon, Wilbur and Betty. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy, his two daughters, Janet McDonald, Patricia McDonald-Ward and his son-in-law Thomas Ward. He has two grandsons, Brian Hardy and Kevin Hardy. Kevin and his wife Jean, blessed Frank with 3 great-grandchildren, Steven, Hunter and Abby. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Franklin McDonald will be held at Galesville United Methodist Church in Galesville, MD at a future date to be announced. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.