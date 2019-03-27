Franklin Samuel "Sam" Keiffer, 92, of Deale, MD, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He leaves a loving family and many friends to cherish his memory. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, 5965 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale, MD 20751. A visitation will begin at 10 am, with the service at 11 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019