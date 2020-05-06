On May 3, 2020, in Decatur, Georgia, Franklyn Carvel Payne, former Director of the Maryland Department of Legislative Reference, beloved husband of Anne Cooper Sartorius, devoted father of David Carvel Payne (Dr. Steven Lee Veselsky), of Atlanta, GA, Dr. Daniel Cooper Payne (Rebecca Lynn Payne) and Elizabeth Payne Gatchel (Blair Robert Gatchel), who reside in Decatur, GA, dear brother of Claire Louise Greenhouse, of Baltimore, loving grandfather of Aiden Cooper Payne, Averill Grace Payne, Benjamin Blair Gatchel and Lilah Elizabeth Gatchel. Unofficially adopted in life are Admiral (Ret.) Jonathan and Sandra Yuen of Mountain View, CA and their family. A private interment will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edenwald Fund for Our Future (Attn: Roland Devasher) 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



