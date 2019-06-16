Franz "George" Deuringer Franz "George" Deuringer, 83, passed away on June 11 surrounded by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy and daughters Ursula Ford and Kimberly Kinner at Hospice of the Chesapeake. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Brady, Corey, Megan, Katelyn, and Kendal), two son-in-laws, Dave Ford and Buddy Kinner, nieces (Saskia and Renna) and nephews (Peter and Blair). George was born 2/15/1936 in Augsburg Germany to parents Maria Magdelena Veit and Franz Deuringer. Orphaned at the age of 14, he came to the United States at the age of 16 where he lived with his sister Trudy Van Oot and brother-in-law Jim Van Oot who have since passed away. Upon graduation from high school he served four years with the United States Air Force, obtained his U.S. citizenship and graduated from the University of Delaware with a Political Science degree. He started his working career in Washington DC with Liberty Mutual and moved on to work for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, MD, where he retired 30 years later. After moving to West Severna Park (WSP) in 1967, George volunteered in various capacities within the WSP Community Association from beach chairmen to President. He served as WSP's delegate to the Greater Severna Park Council where he chaired the Legislative, Public Works, and Drug and Alcohol Abuse committees and served as the Council's delegate to the School Board Nominating Committee and the liaison to the Police/Community Relations Council. Former Councilwoman, Diane Evans appointed George to the Board of Appeals in 1991, where he served two consecutive 4-year terms. Upon retirement, George enjoyed working in the yard, walks in Kinder Park, spending time with his family and traveling with Judy, especially to Germany. A celebration of life will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401, on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the church. The family requests that memorial donations and donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (please note name of loved one in memo line) or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 16, 2019