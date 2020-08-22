1/
Fred Greene Jr.
1926 - 2020
Fred A. Greene, Jr. of Annapolis, MD died on August 18, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1926 in Culpeper, VA. Fred was a veteran of World War II and a graduate of the University of Maryland. He was a retired home builder and land developer. He loved horse racing and was a longtime owner and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses. Fred was an avid golfer and card player. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa. He is survived by his longtime companion, Ellie Tarter; sister, Vivian Mitchell; daughters, Donna (Bob) Sabin and Deborah Greene; granddaughters, Kelly (Kelland) Ehrenfried and Wendy (Robbie) Kendall; great- grandchildren, Drew Seminuk, Nicholas Kendall, Alec Ehrenfried and Megan Ehrenfried. Due to Covid-19 all services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to University Baptist Church, 3515 Campus Dr., College Park, MD 20740, or the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
4 entries
August 21, 2020
I met Mr Greene the first day I was on the Racing Commission.
He set the standard for honesty and integrity for me from that day forward.
He was a true gentleman.
Bruce Quade
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
You will be truly missed Uncle Fred. I will always remember how gracious and funny you were. You are my true southern gentleman. Chuck and I were so blessed to have spent time with you and Debbie.
Blessings Chuck and Barb Hagy
Barbara & Chuck Hagy
Family
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Purcell
Friend
August 19, 2020
Uncle Fred was an awesome man. He was full of life. He always had a smile on & loved to tell jokes.. he loved his family . We loved uncle Fred and he will be missed.now he is in heaven with aunt dress and all of his old friends & family member. And no more suffering
Johnny hagy
Family
