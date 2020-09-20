Colonel Fred Halberstadt, age 79, a resident of San Diego, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 from advanced-stage Parkinson's disease. The beloved son of the late Martha and Kurt Halberstadt, Fred grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. He graduated from Boston University in 1962 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration, and later received a Master's Degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Fred had a distinguished career in the Air Force and received numerous awards and medals, including a Bronze Star and a Meritorious Service Medal. Prior to his retirement in 1988, he served as the Director of Programs and Policy Implementation for Air Force Systems Command, where he managed personnel who oversaw Air Force contracts worth more than $33 billion per year. Not content to relax as a retiree, Fred also worked as a consultant for companies with FAA contracts to modernize aviation radar systems. Fred married the love of his life, his late wife Avis, in November 1970, while he was stationed in Massachusetts. Following several transfers, Fred and Avis eventually settled in the St. Margaret's area, where they resided for over three decades. When Fred was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2007, he faced his illness with strength and humor, and he refused to let the disease interfere with the activities he loved. After Avis passed away in 2014, Fred was a resident of the assisted living communities Baywoods of Annapolis and Spring Arbor of Severna Park. About a year ago, Fred moved across the country to be closer to his two granddaughters in San Diego, residing at Sunrise of La Jolla. Fred is survived by his son, Adam, his daughter-in-law, Bruna Cuccurazzu, cherished granddaughters Charlotte and Maya, cousin Linda Small and her husband Billy, second cousins Jonathan, Daniel, and Rachel, sister-in-law Sandy Cohen, and many other loving family members and dear friends. A virtual memorial service will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, 1461 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Arnold, MD 21012 on September 22 at 12 P.M. Burial with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to METAvivor Research and Support, www.metavivor.org
.