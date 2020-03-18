Fred "Pete" L. Shiflett, Sr., a 52 year resident of Millersville, MD, died on March 16, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Shiflett is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Etta K. Shiflett; sons, Fred Shiflett, Jr. of West Virginia and Michael W. Shiflett of Millersville; daughters, Judy K. Shiflett of Glen Burnie, Evelyn F. May of Severna Park, Nancy K. Shiflett of Millersville; brothers, William Shiflett of North Carolina and Raymond Shiflett of Millersville; sisters, Jean Tate of Brooklyn Park and Ida Shiflett of Severna Park; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 3:30-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Due to the state of Maryland limiting public gatherings to 50 people, please consider keeping your visit short to allow space for everyone who wishes to pay their respects. In response to these recent developments, the Shiflett family has also chosen to keep the funeral service private in order to protect the health of family and friends. Interment private.

