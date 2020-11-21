In Loving Memory Freda M. Porter, 89 years of age, passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center in Clermont, Florida. Freda was born April 14, 1931 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Zion and Minnieford Fields. Shortly thereafter she was adopted by her uncle Richard Burgett and aunt Hilary Burgett. She was raised within the 22 mines community of Logan County where she met and married Thomas Porter. Freda was the last surviving child of the Fields family of seven children, Zion Fields (Buck), Elizabeth Maynard, Beatrice Swetnam, Juanita Padjett, Lorenzo Fields, Eugene Fields and Richard Fields. She is survived by her four children, Tom Porter, Beverly Porter Ervin, Richard Porter and Anissa Porter Nahabedian. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Freda and Tom moved to Maryland in 1964 until they retired to Port Orange, Fl in 1998. Freda and Tom had a long life together, married 68 years before Tom's passing two years ago. She will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, the generosity and compassion she showed to others, and her undying faith in God.



