The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
16501 Annapolis Rd.
Bowie, MD
View Map

Frederick A. Policelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Policelli Obituary
On Monday, March 09, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Erika of 58 years. He is also survived by his daughter Lisa P. Fitzgerald (Steve) his three sons, Anthony V. Policelli (Eileen), Vincent J. Policelli (Katie) and Daniel F. Policelli (Donna); 6 grandsons and 6 granddaughters as well as a host of friends. A native Washingtonian, the son of Anthony and Rose, Fred and his wife Erika were the owners of Diplomat Cleaners where they served the Bowie community for 48 years. Family will receive friends on Sunday March 6, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beall Funeral Home
Download Now