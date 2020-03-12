|
|
On Monday, March 09, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Erika of 58 years. He is also survived by his daughter Lisa P. Fitzgerald (Steve) his three sons, Anthony V. Policelli (Eileen), Vincent J. Policelli (Katie) and Daniel F. Policelli (Donna); 6 grandsons and 6 granddaughters as well as a host of friends. A native Washingtonian, the son of Anthony and Rose, Fred and his wife Erika were the owners of Diplomat Cleaners where they served the Bowie community for 48 years. Family will receive friends on Sunday March 6, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020