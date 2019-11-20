Frederick B. Stoddart, 77, of Glen Burnie passed away on November 17, 2019. Fred was born on August 17, 1942 in Revere, Massachusetts to the late Bernard and Catherine Stoddart. He worked as a salesman and later was Vice President of Sales for D A Mid Atlantic, Inc. in Columbia, MD. Fred loved to travel, taking cruises and trips to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed fishing and help cooking at the Glen Burnie Elks. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his life partner, Barbara Marshall. Fred is survived by his sons, Dr. Scott F. Stoddart and his partner, Travis T. Wicklund; and Gregory J. Stoddart; his step daughter, Debbi McMullen; his daughter-in-law, Terry Nelsen; his grandchildren, Jessy Everett, Holly Gould, Ralph Smith and Heather Roach; his great-grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Elizabeth and Sam Everett. A Graveside Service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019