The Capital Gazette

Frederick Bischoff (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Fred`s passing :( prayers for ..."
  • "Lois, So sorry for your loss. Pat Cameron"
  • "A Beautiful Family We Have Known For Probley 40 Years And..."
    - Kevin Duckworth
  • "We lost a dear friend Betty and Bob"
    - betty alt
  • "To the Bischoff Family, My family and I are very sorry for..."
    - Dawn Bowman
Service Information
Nichols-Bethel United Church
1239 Murray Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frederick G. Bischoff of Gambrills, MD passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Fred was born on Nov. 12, 1933 in Johnstown, PA to George & Margaret Bischoff. He then moved to MD where he worked at NSA until he retired. Fred volunteered at his church for many years. Fred & his wife, Lois, celebrated their 59th anniversary this year. Fred is survived by his wife, Lois, his son Erik Bischoff & his wife Heather Bischoff, his daughter Bethanne Smith & her husband Mark Smith, his grandchildren Austin, Shaely & Reece. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Strang. Memorial service to be held at Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, Nov. 23 at 11:00. Donations can be made to the church or to the AA Co. Food Bank.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.