Frederick G. Bischoff of Gambrills, MD passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Fred was born on Nov. 12, 1933 in Johnstown, PA to George & Margaret Bischoff. He then moved to MD where he worked at NSA until he retired. Fred volunteered at his church for many years. Fred & his wife, Lois, celebrated their 59th anniversary this year. Fred is survived by his wife, Lois, his son Erik Bischoff & his wife Heather Bischoff, his daughter Bethanne Smith & her husband Mark Smith, his grandchildren Austin, Shaely & Reece. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Strang. Memorial service to be held at Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, Nov. 23 at 11:00. Donations can be made to the church or to the AA Co. Food Bank.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019