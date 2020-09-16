1/
Frederick Dowsett Jr.
Frederick Richard Dowsett, Jr., died on September 4th at home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was born on October 1, 1947, at the Quantico Marine base in Virginia. He was the son of Colonel Frederick R. Dowsett and Margaret Moss Dowsett. Fred graduated from Annapolis Senior High School in 1965. He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Ph.D. in geology from Stanford University. Fred worked as a geologist in New Mexico, Wyoming, Alaska, and Colorado. In Colorado, he worked in the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment, the Hazardous Waste division. He cherished his family, his dog, Ellie, and his friends, and loved the out-of-doors, hiking, skiing, sailing, kayaking, and camping. He kept in touch and enjoyed long conversations with family and friends. Fred is survived by his sisters, Ann Jensen and Margie Dowsett who reside near Annapolis, MD, his nieces, Alexis Bond, Erica Holmes(Mike) and Adelyn Holmes, and his nephews, Ben and Sam Holmes.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
