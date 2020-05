Frederick J Rupp of Arnold, MD; Age 73 passed away May 17, 2020 from cancer. The celebration of Freddy's life will occur once covid restrictions are lifted. There will be a military service and a church service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Arnold. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Meals On Wheels or Asbury United Methodist Church. Addresses found in the obituary at LastingTributesFuneralCare.com