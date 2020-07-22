1/1
Frederick Pindell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Montell Pindell, 70, a resident of Odenton, MD, passed away peacefully at the Lock Raven VA Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on July 14, 2020. Freddy was born on September 8, 1949 in Odenton, MD to the late Joseph H. Pindell, Sr. and Edith Shorter Pindell. He was educated in the Anne Arundel County Public School System. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. Freddy's hobbies included fishing, working on automobiles and listening to music. In addition to his parents, Freddy was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Janice Jean Pindell. Freddy is survived by his children; Cameo White and Jason Pindell, Sr.; his grandchildren Kindreyia Pindell, Jason Pindell, Jr., Christiana Charles, Jadaya Pindell-Warren and Jaydence J. Pindell; great-grandson Daniel Boyce, Jr.; three brothers; five sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and family. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life service immediately following. Services will be held at Reese & Son's Mortuary located at 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at www.wmreeseandsons.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Nealy
Family
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Carroll family
Family
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved