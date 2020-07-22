Frederick Montell Pindell, 70, a resident of Odenton, MD, passed away peacefully at the Lock Raven VA Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on July 14, 2020. Freddy was born on September 8, 1949 in Odenton, MD to the late Joseph H. Pindell, Sr. and Edith Shorter Pindell. He was educated in the Anne Arundel County Public School System. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. Freddy's hobbies included fishing, working on automobiles and listening to music. In addition to his parents, Freddy was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Janice Jean Pindell. Freddy is survived by his children; Cameo White and Jason Pindell, Sr.; his grandchildren Kindreyia Pindell, Jason Pindell, Jr., Christiana Charles, Jadaya Pindell-Warren and Jaydence J. Pindell; great-grandson Daniel Boyce, Jr.; three brothers; five sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and family. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life service immediately following. Services will be held at Reese & Son's Mortuary located at 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at www.wmreeseandsons.com
.