Frederick V. Kaiss, Sr. was born in Baltimore, MD on March 10, 1931 to the late Fred Kaiss and the late Helen (nee Buppert) Kaiss. He served in the United states Air Force and worked for GM for 31 years. He enjoyed watching racehorses and sports. Mr. Kaiss liked to go fishing and hunting. Mr. Frederick V. Kaiss, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 with his family by his side. In addition to his parents, Mr Frederick V. Kaiss, Sr. is predeceased by his wife JoAnn Kaiss. He leaves behind his children Frederick V. Kaiss, Jr., Sharron L. Thomas and Brenda L. Jordan one sister, one grandchild and eight great-grandchildren.Services were held on Friday, March 22 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie.

