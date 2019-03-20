On March 17, 2019. Fred was the beloved husband of Viola Vollmerhausen; Dear Father of Frederick III, Timothy, and John Vollmerhausen; Cherished brother of Betsy and husband Jim, Carolyn, Helen, Conrad and wife Carol, Janet and husband Stan, Denise and husband Dave and the late Barbara, Charlie and Rida. Fred was also blessed with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and loved his pride and joy Hershey. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Wednesday 2 to 4 PM. Service at 4 PM. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019