Freyae Darlene (Hoxter) Jones of Stevensville, MD died Sunday August 30, 2020 at home. She was 71. Born on October 22, 1948 in Chester, MD the daughter of the late Alfred Kellar Hoxter and Doris R. Jewell. She grew up on Kent Island and was a graduate of Stevensville High School Class of 1967. Freyae began her career of 44 years with the State of Maryland and retired as a Senior Data Center Manager. In 1972 she married Van T. Jones and they would move to Stevensville in 1975. She enjoyed bingo, slots, Yahtzee, dinner theatres, concerts, trips to Vegas, Dover Downs and Lancaster, PA. She love spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, while smoking a cigarette, drinking coke cola, and eating honeybuns. She is survived by her husband Van T. Jones, Sr. of Stevensville, MD; daughter Freyae "Kelly" Markert (Warren) of Essex, MD and son Van "Tim" Jones, Jr. (Katie) of Stevensville, MD; granddaughter Delaney Markert of Essex, MD and Ayden Jones of Stevensville, MD and sister Doris Daine Eckles of Stevensville, MD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. Funeral service will be held 11AM on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Stevensville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



