G. Michael Sims
George Michael Sims, age 79, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away on October 31, 2020. Michael was the son of the late George Sims and Goldie E. Sims. He graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School in 1959. He earned a B.S. degree in biology from Morgan State University in 1964. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Mu Rho Chapter. He retired as a housing inspector from the City of Baltimore. Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Wm. Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A., 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD. Service can also be viewed via Zoom by using the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8431153491.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
01:30 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
