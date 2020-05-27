Diana G. Adams, "Gail", 76, a lifelong resident of the Annapolis area, passed away on Friday, May, 22, 2020 in Gambrills, MD. Gail was born on February 7, 1944 in Annapolis, MD to the late Curtis and Alice Dye. She was a 1962 graduate of Annapolis High School. Gail worked for over 20 years at LithoPress in Edgewater. She also worked for Edgewater Supply Hardware Store and for her father's bus company, Dye Brothers, as a driver. She was a member of Mayo United Methodist Church. Her interests included playing BINGO and pinochle, collecting cookbooks, going to yard sales and taking trips to Ocean City. She was also an avid reader. Her passion though was spending time with her grandchildren. Gail is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas V. Adams; her children, Diana Adams-Nunan and her husband, Patrick of Mayo, MD and Kenneth Dale Adams and his wife, Jennifer of Edgewater, MD, and one sister, Patricia Miller of Glen Burnie, MD. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Heather Nunan, Shawn Nunan, Ashlynn Adams and Brittany Adams. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail's memory to Mayo UM Church, 1005 Old Turkey Point Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 27, 2020.