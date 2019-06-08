Gale Lynn Hager, 65, passed away on 25 May 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by her son Justis, Gale leaves behind another son, Vincente Hager, mother Kay Smith, brother Chad Minnich, 2 aunts, Cindy and Ellen, mother-in-law Rosemary Hager and one sister.A graduate of Andover High School, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, Gale started her own Retail Display Company business doing quite a few malls in the surrounding areas.Gale will be missed by not only her family, but by her many friends and business associates.Per Gale's wishes, there was no viewing or memorial service. Any contribution in her memory should be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.Anyone knowing Gale,s uncanny sense of humor can be certain she is, if possible, already making a few changes in color or decor to an already perfect heaven.Heaven help us all !!

