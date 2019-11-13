Gale Huntington Yerges was born in Ann Arbor Michigan to Edwin J and Nell Huntington. Gale cherished her deep Michigan roots throughout her life, spending summers at her beloved Higgins Lake cottage, maintaining contact with friends from grade school and high school in Ann Arbor and of course rooting for University of Michigan football. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1950 and a year later married Howard Yerges, another Michigan graduate. Gale and Howard then moved to St Louis Missouri and lived there for nearly 30 years. During those years, they raised two daughters and Gale became increasingly active in community service. She was named Outstanding Young Woman of 1961 by the Ladies Auxiliary of the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce, served as president of the Junior League of St Louis 1967-69, served as president of the Women's Association of the Missouri Historical Society and finally as president of the Landmarks Association, which supported historic preservation efforts in downtown St. Louis. In 1981, Gale and Howard moved to Somerset County Maryland, purchasing Hollyhurst on the Manokin River. She quickly learned that Somerset County is rich in historic buildings and heritage. She immediately joined the Somerset County Historical Trust, and was elected chairman in February 1982, a position she held until her death. It did not take the state of Maryland long to discover her talents, and Governor Harry Hughes appointed Gale to the Maryland Historical Trust in 1985 to represent Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico Counties. She was continually reappointed to the 4-year trustee term by subsequent governors, and ultimately served five different governors in that capacity. In 1998, Gale joined the board of the Friends of Teackle Mansion and was elected its president in 2000. She has served countless hours on many boards, exhibiting passion and dedication to historic preservation and demonstrating leadership and commitment to completing projects that have a lasting effect on the town, the county and the state, and most importantly, on future generations. Gale had a special ability to persevere through any obstacle, all the while demonstrating courtesy and humor. Gale's beloved husband Howard predeceased her in 2000. She is survived by two daughters: Joan Yerges Sharpe of Lewisville, NC, Lynn Yerges Buhl of Evanston, IL; a grandson, Robert Francis Sharpe, III of Key West, FL; her sister-in-law Mary Huntington of Ann Arbor, MI and niece Elizabeth Huntington and nephew James Huntington. She considered herself blessed by an extended family of first, second & third cousins, as well as Yerges, Buhl and Chapman relatives by marriage. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be sent to the Gale Huntington Yerges fund of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore on-line at www.cfes.org; to the Somerset County Historical Trust, PO Box 863, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or to the Friends of Teackle Mansion, PO Box 152, Princess Anne, MD 21853. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 11710 Beckford Ave., Princess Anne, MD. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019