Gary E. Belton, 70, of Severna Park, MD, passed away on June 15, 2019, at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie of complications following a valiant battle with leukemia. His entire engineering career was spent at Northop Grumman (Westinghouse) where he won several awards and formed many lifelong friendships. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eileen (Naglich) Belton; three sons, Todd, Anthony and Timothy; and grandson Sebastien. His body was donated to the Anatomy Gifts Registry for medical research. A remembrance gathering will be planned in the future.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019