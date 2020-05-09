Gary L Maisel, 65 of Annapolis, died May 2, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake's Mandarin Inpatient Care Center after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer. Born in Annapolis on November 8, 1954, Gary was President of Maisel Brothers Inc. and worked alongside his brothers Gerald Maisel and Lawrence Maisel, son Scott Maisel, and nephews Douglas Maisel and Paul Maisel. Son of Harry and Wilma Maisel and devoted husband of 42 years to Faye Beth Maisel, Gary was a loving father to son Scott Maisel, daughter in law Cheryl Maisel and to his two grandchildren Joshua and Savannah. Gary enjoyed hot rods, fast cars and tending to his beautifully landscaped yard. Gary was always friendly to everyone he met, sharing stories and offering help. He was very proud of his 1947 Kaiser pickup truck that he had rebuilt and customized. He later donated the truck to the Hershey Car Museum, one of Beth and Gary's favorites places to visit. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no funeral service. The family requests that memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (please note name of loved one in memo line) or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2020.